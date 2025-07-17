iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 75,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,166 put options.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $114.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 7,794,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,169,000 after buying an additional 6,356,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,859,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,442.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,610,000 after purchasing an additional 915,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

