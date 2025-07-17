iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$34.49. Approximately 94,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 14,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

