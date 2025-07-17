Jeanine Montgomery Sells 43,750 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 1 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $370.70.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $455.90 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

About MicroStrategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

