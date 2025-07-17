Jeanine Montgomery Sells 43,750 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 1 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $370.70.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $455.90 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.70.
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.
About MicroStrategy
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
