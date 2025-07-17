JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 350.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

