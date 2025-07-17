JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 370

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 370 ($4.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 370 ($4.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($4.35).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.80 ($4.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.26.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £209,440 ($281,052.07). Insiders own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

