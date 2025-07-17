JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 218,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Shares of JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

