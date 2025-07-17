JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

