JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

ENPH stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

