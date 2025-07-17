Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Amundi raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

