Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kirby alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kirby by 147.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.