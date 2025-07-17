Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

