Knowles (KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $139.75 million for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.250 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE KN opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $3,335,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Knowles by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

