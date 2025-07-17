Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 178.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after acquiring an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

