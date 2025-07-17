Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kyndryl by 107.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl
In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.