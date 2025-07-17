LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.60.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LCNB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

