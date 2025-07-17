Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Insulet

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2028 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6%

PODD opened at $288.27 on Wednesday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Insulet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

