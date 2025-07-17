Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of BBIO FY2028 Earnings

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2029 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $48.68.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,926,181 shares of company stock valued at $375,528,164. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

