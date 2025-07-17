Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $218.82 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,359,000 after buying an additional 234,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,691,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

