LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 95.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,964 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,077,000 after acquiring an additional 528,350 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

