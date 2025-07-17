Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) Head to Head Analysis

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) and Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Makita and Snap-On, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 0 1 0 1 3.00 Snap-On 1 1 4 0 2.50

Snap-On has a consensus price target of $350.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Snap-On’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-On is more favorable than Makita.

Dividends

Profitability

Makita pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Snap-On pays an annual dividend of $8.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Makita pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-On pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Snap-On has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This table compares Makita and Snap-On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 10.05% 8.16% 6.87% Snap-On 21.42% 18.60% 12.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Makita and Snap-On”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $4.95 billion 1.67 $523.63 million $1.82 16.86 Snap-On $5.11 billion 3.21 $1.04 billion $19.10 16.41

Snap-On has higher revenue and earnings than Makita. Snap-On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Makita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Snap-On shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Snap-On shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Makita has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-On has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap-On beats Makita on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company provides hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other related products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, and hydraulic and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It provides handheld and computer-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics; and engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane equipment, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists, as well as after-sales support services and training programs. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, infrastructure construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries. Snap-on Incorporated was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

