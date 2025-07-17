MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

