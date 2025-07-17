Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 468.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,942,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

