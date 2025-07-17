Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,967,694.50. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $190.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.68. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

