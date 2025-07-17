MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $4,319,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.98, for a total transaction of $4,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,377.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,900 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.89, for a total transaction of $4,892,901.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.60, for a total transaction of $8,372,000.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $637,092.54.

On Thursday, June 5th, Wei-Ming Shao bought 3,527 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $299,795.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.1%

MSTR opened at $455.90 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,981,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

