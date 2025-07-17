Mizuho Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $50.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $84.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Insider Activity

ENPH stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

