Mizuho Downgrades Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ENLT opened at $25.33 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
