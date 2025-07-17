Mizuho Downgrades Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENLT opened at $25.33 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.