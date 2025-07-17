Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE MC opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

