Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.61. 777,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,088,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUE. Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $345.07 million, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.81. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 622,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

