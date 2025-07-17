Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

IRTC opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30,928.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

