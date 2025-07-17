M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after buying an additional 1,063,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.