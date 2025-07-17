M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,417. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE WTS opened at $246.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $260.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.