M&T Bank Corp Has $382,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:KD opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

