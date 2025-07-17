M&T Bank Corp Has $399,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 56.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $175.11.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.24.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

