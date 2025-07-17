M&T Bank Corp Has $446,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.