M&T Bank Corp Has $447,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

