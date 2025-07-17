M&T Bank Corp Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

