M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,742,099.60. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

