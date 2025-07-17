M&T Bank Corp Purchases 399 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.3%

GTLS opened at $168.76 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.