M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 141,949 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.