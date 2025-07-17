M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,873 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 359,421 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.50 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

