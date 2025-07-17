M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Five Below by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 122.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

FIVE stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

