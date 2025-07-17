Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.54.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $799.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.76. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.