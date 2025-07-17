Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 590,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

