Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

