Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of WAL opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.