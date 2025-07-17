Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 0.7%

MEDP stock opened at $314.83 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.78 and a 200 day moving average of $318.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

