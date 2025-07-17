Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $156.15 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.