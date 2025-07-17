Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Light & Wonder worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,960,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 425,202 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

