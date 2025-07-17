Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0%

ORI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

