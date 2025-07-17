Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

